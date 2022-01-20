Obasanjo Decorates Promoted Son With Brigadier General Badges

Obasanjo Decorates Promoted Son With Brigadier General Badges

Thursday, January 20, 2022 10:04 pm


Former President Obasanjo, with his son, Brigadier General Adeboye Obasanjo

 

The event took place at the headquarters, Nigerian Army Engineer Corps, Lagos on Wednesday 19 January 2022. That day, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a proud father, decorated his son, Adeboye Obasanjo, with the badges of Brigadier General. He had just been promoted to that rank by the Nigerian Army.

Obasanjo was in Nigerian Army Engineer Corps before he became head of state and later retired. His son son followed suit.

That day, Obasanjo a former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was accorded the honour of decorating his own son.

Obasano was, according to SK Usman, a former Army Spokesman on FB, accompanied by Towulade of Akinale Kingdom of Egbaland, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, to the occasion.

The newly-promoted Brigadier General  Obasanjo has two Master Degrees and other professional qualifications.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo 3 hours ago

    No decision yet on fuel subsidy – NEC
    4 hours ago

    Nigerian Constitution in Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa for Launch on 3 February
    Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie at the reading of the Narrative Landscape edition of her latest book, Notes on Grief, which held at Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre in Lagos on Saturday, 15 January 2022. 9 hours ago

    How people made me feel at my recent book reading – Chimamanda
    11 hours ago

    Voter’s Card Revalidation: Tinubu and the band of new wailers
    13 hours ago

    The Unnecessary Tinubu-Osinbajo Debate
    17 hours ago

    APC releases timetable for National Convention
    17 hours ago

    Asiwaju Tinubu Clarifies PVC Statement, Urges Women to Troop Out to Vote
    1 day ago

    Sanwo-Olu Tours Talgo Incorporated, Milwaukee to Acquire Train Coaches for Lagos