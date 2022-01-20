Obasanjo Decorates Promoted Son With Brigadier General Badges

The event took place at the headquarters, Nigerian Army Engineer Corps, Lagos on Wednesday 19 January 2022. That day, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a proud father, decorated his son, Adeboye Obasanjo, with the badges of Brigadier General. He had just been promoted to that rank by the Nigerian Army.

Obasanjo was in Nigerian Army Engineer Corps before he became head of state and later retired. His son son followed suit.

That day, Obasanjo a former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was accorded the honour of decorating his own son.

Obasano was, according to SK Usman, a former Army Spokesman on FB, accompanied by Towulade of Akinale Kingdom of Egbaland, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, to the occasion.

The newly-promoted Brigadier General Obasanjo has two Master Degrees and other professional qualifications.