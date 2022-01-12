Soyinka Denies Supporting Any Candidate for 2023

Soyinka Denies Supporting Any Candidate for 2023

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 10:17 pm


 

Professor Wole Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel laureate, has come down hard on hawkers of fake news. They claimed he had supported a candidate for 2023.
He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, I have not even THOUGHT 2023, much less inserted candidates into coveted positions. The signature of this latest moron is familiar — he or she oes not even know the difference between “Laureate and Laurel.”
Below is his full statement:

SEASON OF FAKERY GALORE

Here we go again, the same boring, illiterate public interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and must steal the identities of their betters. One can only hope that the public has learnt to identify FAKE NEWS and join in the urgent task of exposing and disgracing these despicable touts.
For the avoidance of doubt, I have not even THOUGHT 2023, much less inserted candidates into coveted positions. The signature of this latest moron is familiar — he or she oes not even know the difference between “Laureate and Laurel”. This is an ancient forgery being recycled for the umpteenth time Those who pass it round do themselves and their recipients a disservice. Find something worthwhile to occupy your time.

In any case, we have no business with politics in the land of the dead, and the most recent information I have on me is that I died sometime last year. The email account of the year’s Nobel “Laurel” was hacked by these same agents to publicise my demise, so who is this still politicking WS “Laurel”?

 

Wole SOYINKA

