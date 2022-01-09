AFCON 2021: Aboubakar gives host Cameroon winning start

Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalty kicks as Cameroon came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the opening match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday.

After twice being moved due to climate issues and COVID-19, the delayed tournament finally got underway at the Olembe Stadum in Yaounde.

Burkina Faso took the lead in the first game in Group A, which also includes Ethiopia and Cape Verde, thanks to Gustavo Sangare’s back-post volley after 24 minutes.

Bertrand Traore had a header cleared off the line in the build-up to that opening goal, but he gave away a penalty kick for a trip on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa at the other end.

Aboubakar converted following a long video review (VAR).

The Indomitable Lions captain was on target again from the penalty kick spot eight minutes later after Issoufou Dayo slid in on Nouhou Tolo to concede another penalty kick

VAR intervened to deny an offside Aboubakar when he thought he had bundled in a third in the second half, but two goals proved enough for Cameroon to get off to a winning start.(dpa/NAN