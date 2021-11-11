Fix It to Fit in, Perfectly!

Olufunke Cole

I have always desired to write about body sculpting otherwise seen as body enhancement, and contouring. I have come to realise the hypocrisy that meets the topic anytime it is raised. Same people that would judge others with their body shapes would still take delight in condemning them when they decide to make adjustments to those areas they consider fit for enhancement. You will see reactions like “they are changing the way God has created them” as if accumulation of fat was also included in the processes of creation.

It’s obvious that many people work on their bodies for different, genuine, and well-intended reasons, especially when other factors like unhealthy eating habits, etc. have altered the body physiological structure. As far as I am concerned, it is usually not about altering God’s creation or imagining perfection that brings some individuals into the decision of having their bodies ‘transfigured’ as some individuals have assumed.

As a matter of fact, the beauty world has gone beyond artistic creativity, it has incorporated scientific knowledge into it to accommodate positive perception of covering body blemishes and scars. Overtly or covertly, body contourings have become another important regiment in beauty and fashion world. It has not only become an essential part of body-research work, but another way of helping people to live comfortably in the midst of worrisome prejudices and lack of confidence in their body structures. Others who have remained aloof did not see any allowance for illegitimate objection to those views as outrageous and unacceptable.

But then, one has to be careful about judging people who have found peace in desiring ways to enhance and configure their body structure to suit what’s acceptable as sexy body in their own opinion,

and desist from uttering discriminatory statements against them. The society cannot continue to alienate those that opt for such options as outcasts, because they chose to improve on their physiological flaws, and make amends where necessary.

The minds of antagonists of this ingenuity should be disabused to be able to know that body enhancement is part of a beauty routine. It is completely unnecessary to subject our minds to disapproving those who have taken a bold step or decision to opt for what suits their fancies by eliminating those marks that have rendered them psychologically lacking in confidence in themselves.

It’s not a weakness to desire processes that could help boost and regain confidence, it doesn’t lower one’s esteem. If its not right, get it fixed, rather than sitting on one’s hands if the means are available.

*Olufunke Cole, doctoral student, Department of History, University of Lagos.