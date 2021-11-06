Climate of Fear*

Climate of Fear*

Saturday, November 6, 2021 6:18 pm


Professor Niyi Osundare. Photo credit: The Sun

By Niyi Osundare

The rains come

too late these days

and leave before their time

withering fields foretell

the coming of furious famines

 

Spring swallows summer

summer stumbles into a sweltering fall

while winter joins the fray

with snowy deluge and blinding ice

 

Unstoppable fires consume the skies

from Kangaroo Island** to Paradise***

 

Pause

 

A melting Arctic chokes the oceans

which claim the coasts and bury the cities

just one whittling whistle from the catacombs

of coral reefs bleached and buffeted

by a plague of acid and plastic debris

 

Once-in-a-century hurricanes

proliferate into ten-in-a-year

while countless typhoons pummel the peace

of  once Pacific regions

 

Birds are falling from the sky

lizards roasting on their rocky perch

 

Out of balance, out of breath

our Planet gasps and groans

as  murky moons wobble their way

across the wilderness of a broken sky . . . .

 

Pause

 

The earth we used to know

is once-upon-a-time.

 

*From Green: Sighs of an Ailing Planet, the author’s forthcoming book of poems

**An island in South Australia famous for its beauty and abundant nature reserves. It was one of the causalities of the Australia fires of 2019/2020.

***A town in California, destroyed by wild fires in 2018.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    BBNaija star, Maria Chike and singer Tiwa Savage: celebrities with much in common 21 mins ago

    Viral Video: Things Tiwa Savage and Maria do
    2 hours ago

    Osinbajo meets Ouattara, co-chairs summit with Ivorian PM
    Peter Obi 2 hours ago

    #AnambraDecides: Peter Obi expresses disappointment with INEC
    Soludo: says he will win Anambra governorship election 2 hours ago

    #AnambraDecides: I’ll win if INEC allows free poll – Soludo
    Andy Uba voting during the governorship election 2 hours ago

    #AnambraDecides: Andy Uba wins his polling unit
    4 hours ago

    Ikoyi Tragedy and Casual Bigotry Against Yoruba Muslims: My Views, Experiences
    Valentine Ozigbo, PDP governorship candidate voting: He complianed about INEC's BVAs system 5 hours ago

    Anambra election: INEC says voting will continue till Sunday
    People watch burnt car and motorcycles after a fuel tanker explosion in Freetown, Sierra Leone Nov. 6, 2021. National Disaster Management Agency-Sierra Leone/Handout via REUTERS. 6 hours ago

    99 killed in fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital