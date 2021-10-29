Appeal Court Reserves Ruling on Secondus’ Suit Again

It was a case of not yet Uhuru for all parties in a case involving the embattled National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and six members of the main opposition party, at the Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt.

The court on Thursday 28 October, reserved judgement for Friday in the case. It is the second time in three days that, the court would be reserving a ruling on the matter.

The party had scheduled its national congress for October 30-31, 2021.

There is currently apprehension over what would be the outcome of the appeal court verdict as the PDP has finalised plans for its convention.

The court had on Tuesday fixed October 28, 2021 to rule on a motion for an interim order of injunction brought before it by Secondus.

Secondus had through his lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo, prayed the court to suspend the proposed October 31st National convention of PDP and grant him the right to preside over the convention.

When the matter came up in court on Tuesday, six members of PDP joined in the case informed the court about their application to be joined, which was not opposed by counsel to Secondus.

The three-man appeal panel then granted the application.

The Appel panel led by Justice Haruna Simon Isammani after listening to the arguments from both parties directed counsel to the plaintiff to serve the process to the defendant counsel within 24 hours .

The respondent counsel, our reporter learnt, was given 24 hours to respond.

The presiding Judge who adjourned the case till 28th, October for hearing and ruling on the motion has also reserved ruling on the case on Friday , 29th, 2021.