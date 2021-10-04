UN condemns bomb attack outside mosque in Afghanistan

UN condemns bomb attack outside mosque in Afghanistan

Monday, October 4, 2021 2:16 pm


Mullah Hasan Akhund: head of Afghanistan’s new government

Mullah Hasan Akhund: head of Taliban Afghanistan’s government

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Monday condemned a bomb attack targeting a crowd outside a big mosque in the central part of the Afghan capital of Kabul.

“The UN in Afghanistan condemns Sunday’s attack against people involved in an event at a religious site in Kabul.

“At least eight people were killed and 20 others wounded in the explosion that occurred at the gate of Eidgah Great Mosque.

“ It was when a prayer ceremony was being held for Taliban  Zabihullah Mujahid’s deceased mother.’’

Mujahid also serves as deputy Minister of Information and Culture in the Taliban caretaker government.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Security situation has remained generally calm across Afghanistan since the Taliban’s took over the country in mid-August. (Xinhua/NAN

