Kidnapped Ekiti lovers regain freedom hours to wedding

By Richard Elesho

An about to wed lovers kidnapped by gunmen in Ekiti State, while making preparations for their wedding have regained their freedom, hours to the start of the wedding program.

They were reportedly released on Thursday.

A combined team of security operatives made up of Police, Amotekun, hunters and vigilantes who have been combing the forest in Ekiti State reportedly rescued the couple.

It was not clear if ransom was paid before they regained freedom.

The lovers were returning from Ado Ekiti, where they had gone to shop ahead of their wedding when they were abducted at a bad portion of the road along Ilasa Ekiti-Ayebode Ekiti Road in the Ekiti East Local Government area of Ekiti State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the release of the two lovers, said, “Yes, they have been released. The release came after efforts from the Police, the military, Amotekun, vigilante group and local hunters.”

Abutu had, when they were abducted on Sunday, said, “Immediately we got the report that they were kidnapped, the Police Commissioner, Tunde Mobayo, mobilised our men and officers to the surrounding forests,” adding that the security agents were working in conjunction with Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilante group combing the forests to free the victims.”

The Police spokesman had disclosed the arrest of three suspects in connection with the incident, saying they were being detained at the Police headquarters in Ado Ekiti and would be arraigned as soon as investigation is concluded.

It was not clear if the wedding would still hold as scheduled.