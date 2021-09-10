Delta 2023: APC group asks Ndokwa Youths to prepare

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Ndokwa Progressive Youth General (NPYG) has called on All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in Ndokwa, Delta, to channel their energies into preparing for the 2023 elections.

Mr Bright Okwuguni, Acting Secretary of the group, gave the advice in a statement he released on Thursday in Abuja.

“As the 2023 general elections draw near, there is increasing necessity for all APC youth of Ndokwa and Ukwuani extraction to positively propel their youthful exuberance into dynamic politics,” he said.

Okwuguni explained that the group, which comprised all youth leaders and their assistants representing the three local government councils, and the respective ward leaders were to chart a new path for Ndokwa indigenes.

“Our objective is to harness not fewer than one million youths of Ndokwa descent to enlist in the ongoing political crusade for our leaders as we get into mainstream politics.

“This is critical to actualise our envisaged dreams and aspirations come 2023 for Ndokwa nation in particular and Delta in general,” Okwuguni said.

He advised youths in the area to maximise the political support being offered to them by Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President, and Sen. Peter Nwaboshi.

According to him, both political leaders had promised to bring socio-economic and infrastructural development to the Ndokwa area of Delta which, he said, had been neglected over time.

He said the NPYG, despite being in its infancy, had attracted the backings of Ndokwa political leaders who had promised to positively support the youth in the area to bring them to political limelight.

Okwuguni expressed optimism that with the support the group was already getting, Ndokwa youths were in the right political mainstream and would continue pushing until it achieved its desires.