Ekiti community protests location of LCDA’s headquarters in Fayemi’s town

By Idowu Gabriel

The people of Aiyede-Ekiti, a community in Oye Local Government Area, Ekiti State, are protesting the location of the headquarter of newly-created Local Council Development Area (LCDA) by the state government in Isan- Ekiti, the hometown of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Isan-Ekiti, which, according to Aiyede Progressive Union, APU had less social, political and economic viability, was named the LCDA headquarter.

The community addressed a news conference on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, and distributed a document titled: “Aiyede-Ekiti Rejects It Omission from the Newly Created LCDA Headquarters in Ekiti”.

The National President of APU, Dr Ayo Ajayi, said the community had all it could take to be named a headquarter of LCDA.

Ajayi described as unfair, the decision by Gov. Fayemi to subdue Aiyede, the third largest community in Oye LGA under a smaller community.

The Ekiti LCDA bill was passed by the Ekiti House of Assembly on Aug. 4, and signed into law on Aug. 6, by Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

But the community said that in an amazing twist of historical facts, Aiyede-Ekiti, which was the headquarters of Aiyede District in 1936 was obviously ommitted from among the LCDA headquarters.

“Aiyede-Ekiti people and majority of the towns in the district had already agreed on the naming of the Ifesowapo LCDA with its headquarters in Aiyede-Ekiti.

“The current government’s action of relegating Aiyede-Ekiti to the background is quite provoking.

“We have all it takes and we deserve an LCDA’s headquarter,” Ajayi said.

The association’s president added that although the governor had sited the Ifesowapo LCDA’s headquarters is his hometown, Isan-Ekiti, he suggested that something be done to right the wrong.

He said the community would continue to pursue its demand in a peaceful manner, adding that “the cost of peace is quite cheaper than the cost of war.”

Ajayi appealed to the governor to reconsider his position and create a new LCDA for Aiyede-Ekiti.

He, however, clarified that the town was not in any way asking for the removal of the one already sited at Isan-Ekiti, but insisted that the governor had to be fair to them.

Speaking in the same vein, the home based president of the union, Chief Kayode Adetifa, said Aiyede-Ekiti was not treated well.

He queried why the town, which was the administrative home of the British rulers in history should be subdued under communities it once ruled over.

The youths leader in the community, Adeoye Omotoso and Chief Joseph Alabi, the Otunba Seriki of Aiyede-Ekiti, said the community totally rejected the current position.

They argued that it made them subject to smaller community that was not politically, socially and economically viable like theirs, describing it as an abomination.

They added that the town had been a centre of development and industrialisation before 1955, when a dam and Gede Farm settlement as well as many educational institutions were established in it.

Reacting on behalf of the State government, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Olawale Fapohunda, said the secretariat of the LCDA Committee confirmed the receipt of the APU petition.

He advised the petitionera to be patient as their petition was being considered along with several others.

“A decision will be made this week. Please wait for Government’s decision,” he said.