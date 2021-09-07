Anambra governorship poll: INEC hints at new voting process

Richard Elesho

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has reeled out new guidelines for the forthcoming Governorship election in Anambra State. The election is holding on November 6th 2021.

The new voting process will include finger/ facial capturing to authenticate identity of the voter. The commission made this known at a stakeholders meeting in Awka on Monday.

“On Election Day, the same device will be used for the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for fingerprint authentication during accreditation and where it fails for facial authentication,” it stated.

The Commission expressed optimism that the multi-layer process will eliminate the possibility of voting by identifying theft using another person’s PVC, saying that where the voter fails both the fingerprint and facial authentication, he/she will not be allowed to vote.

News Express reports that while noting that there will be no voting for any voter with no electronic authentication, the Commission said the new machine is robust enough to further guarantee the credibility of voter authentication and transparent management of results during elections.

It added: “Accordingly, the Commission intends to carry out a pilot exercise using the new device in Delta State during the Isoko South 1 State Assembly constituency bye-election holding this weekend (Saturday 11th September 2021).

“The BVAS will now perform the functions of both the SCR and Z-Pad in the bye-election. Thereafter, it will be deployed in the Anambra Governorship election in November. There will be a presentation of the new device and a practical demonstration of its functions to Chairmen and leaders of political parties at this meeting.”

The electoral umpire regretted the lingering litigations, particularly the conflicting orders emanating from Courts of coordinate jurisdiction.