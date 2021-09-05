Council polls: Kaduna Deputy Governor delivers own LGA, a stronghold of opposition PDP

By Hussaina Yakubu

Dr Hadiza Balarabe, Kaduna State Deputy Governor, on Saturday delivered her Local Government Area, Sanga, with APC candidate, Bissalla Malam , clinching the Chairmanshop seat of the Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the past, Sanga Local Government Area was a strong base of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing the result on Sunday in Sanga, Returning Officer of the election in the area, Prof.Yakubu Boyingwai, said the APC candidate scored 21,854, to outpoll his closest competitor, Mr Samuel Shamaki of PDP, who amassed 12,832 votes.