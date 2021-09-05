Council polls: Kaduna Deputy Governor delivers own LGA, a stronghold of opposition PDP

Sunday, September 5, 2021 6:31 pm


By Hussaina Yakubu
Dr Hadiza Balarabe, Kaduna State Deputy  Governor, on Saturday delivered her Local Government Area, Sanga, with APC candidate,  Bissalla  Malam , clinching the Chairmanshop seat of  the Council.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the past, Sanga  Local Government Area was a strong base of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).
Announcing the result on Sunday in Sanga, Returning Officer of the election in the area, Prof.Yakubu Boyingwai, said the APC candidate scored 21,854, to outpoll his closest competitor, Mr Samuel Shamaki of PDP, who amassed 12,832 votes.
NAN reports that APC also won eight of the 11 Councillorship slots in the area.
Meanwhile, the  Deputy Governor has commended the peaceful conduct of the election in Sanga Local Government Area, just as her supporters expressed happiness over the victory.

