APC group holds parallel LG congress in Lagos

A dissatisfied group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, ‘Lagos 4Lagos Movement’, on Saturday, held a parallel local government congress at different locations in the state.

This is coming as the mainstream APC group, led by the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, held its congress in designated areas, as spelt out by the party’s Local Government Congress committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC LGA congresses, held nationwide on Saturday.

The Lagos4Lagos Movement, led by Olajide Adediran, alleged impunity, imposition and marginalisation in the party for its action.

In Agege LGA, the group held its congress separately from the designated venue of the mainstream party in the state.

At the congress, 27 LG executives and three national delegates equally emerged, with Mr Babatunde Odikunrin as Chairman, Mr Ogunleye Babatunde as Vice Chairman and 25 other executives.

The names of the three national delegates elected by the group were Mr Sunday Ajayi, Dr Kayode Opeifa, and Mr Afolabi Rasheed.

Speaking to newsmen after the congress, Ajayi, Vice Chairman, Apex Committee of the Lagos4 Lagos Group, said the group was returning the party to the people.

Ajayi, who alleged impunity and imposition within the party, said the group had conducted its LGA congress as directed by the national body of the party.

According to him, the group on Friday, inaugurated all the ward executives that emerged in its camp, at the July 31 ward congresses in the state.

Ajayi said the group used the consensus method, according to the party guidelines, to elect its LGA officers across the 20 recognised LGAs in the state.

“Our executives are the legitimate executives of the party in the state today. Lagos4Lagos Movement is for everybody. We will run the party according to the wishes of members,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Balogun said he was not aware of parallel congresses.

“It is news to me, I am just hearing that. The reports I got from those local governments are different from what you are saying.

“So, by tomorrow, if you call me I must have gotten enough information and I will get back to you.

“I am not sure of the parallel congresses. I can’t react to such news; I want to confirm that,” the APC state caretaker chairman said.

In Ifako/Ijaiye LGA, the Balogun faction, held its congress at Ifako-Ijaiye Annex office, popularly known as NRC building while the Lagos4Lagos Movement group camped at Ojokoro area of the council.

Each camp produced separate sets of 27 LG executives and three national delegates for the party in the council.