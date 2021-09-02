Uncertainty over APC LG Congress as court stops Buni, others

There is now shadow of uncertainty over the local government congresses of the ruling All Progressives Congresses, APC scheduled to hold this Saturday following the ruling of a High Court sitting in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Wednesday.

The Asaba court, presided over by Justice Onome Marshal Umukoro had stopped the Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caretaker Committee who were in charge of the congresses from parading themselves as officers of the party.

Specifically, the court also put on hold, the APC local government congress scheduled for Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Delta State as reported by THISDAY

The court granted the ex-parte motion following application by the APC Deputy Chairman, Olorogun Elvis Ayomanor, and other officials of the Delta APC following the dispute over the July 10, 2021 Ward Congress of the party.

Many members of the party had claimed that materials for the congresses were hijacked by certain elements within the party in the state.

In the ex-parte motion, the Claimants/Applicants, lead counsel, Daubry Ebipade Richard asked the court to among others, stop the Saturday, September 4, 2021 local government congress in the state, as going ahead with it would cause more damage to the persons and interests of his clients.

Principal among the reliefs sought was “An order of interim injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the 2nd to 14th Defendants/Respondents from further acting or parading themselves as the members of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the 1st Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed and served in the suit.

“Alternatively, An order of interim injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the 2nd-14th Defendants/Respondents from conducting the Local Government and State Congresses slated for September 4, 2021 or any other date, and other Congresses of the 1st Defendant in Delta State, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed and served.

“An order of interim injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the 2nd to 14th Defendants/Respondents from further acting or parading themselves as the members of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the 1st Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed and served in the suit.”

In his brief ruling, Justice Umukoro granted seven (7) days order of interim injunction restraining Governor Buni and the CECPC from conducting the local government and state congresses in Delta State scheduled for September 4, 2021 or any other date, and other Congresses of the APC in Delta State, or parading as National Caretaker Committee of the party, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed and served.

Umukoro also granted that Governor Buni and others at the National leadership be served Originating Summons “by means, to wit, by serving same on any officer or staff of the All Progressives Congress, at the All Progressives Congress National Secretariat at No. 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse, Abuja, and deeming such service in the circumstances of this case.”

While also “granting Leave to the Claimants/Applicants to serve the Originating Summons and all other processes in this suit on the 15th Defendants/Respondents by substituted means to wit by serving same on any officer or staff of the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress at the All Progressives Congress Delta State Secretariat, Asaba, Delta State and deeming such service proper in the circumstances of this case”.

Further hearing on the suit was adjourned till September 7, 2021.