12 die in Kaduna – Abuja road ghastly crash

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 10:02 am


FILE PHOTO: FRSC operatives evacuating victims from a scene of road crash in Nigeria

Mohammed Tijjani

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps,(FRSC),in Kaduna State,Mr Hafiz Mohammed, on Tuesday confirmed the death of 12 persons in a ghastly automobile accident along Kaduna to Abuja road.

Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the crash involved a lone Toyota Hiace bus carrying 18 passengers.

He said the incident, which occurred at about 12:00pm on Monday, also resulted in the injury of six other occupants of the vehicle.

NAN gathered that tyre burst was the cause of the crash, and that the vehicle was on its way to Zaria in Kaduna state.

