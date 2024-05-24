Accident claims 5 lives in Kogi

Richard Elesho

Five people have been confirmed killed, and three others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred on the Lokoja/ Obajana/ Kabba Road. The accident happened this Thursday afternoon.

The Kogi state command of the Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC, while making the confirmation, said the auto crash involved two vehicles in a head-on collision between Agbede and Agbadu villages.

The state sector Commander of the FRSC, Samuel Oyedeji, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the two vehicles involved are a Ford Galaxy space wagon and a Mazda car.

His words: “A Ford Galaxy space wagon and Mazda car collided, 8 persons involved,5 dead,3 injured

The two vehicles heading in opposite directions were said to have collided when one was trying to overtake a truck but met the other suddenly and collided with the one coming from the opposite direction.