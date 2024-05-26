Tunji  Braithwaite’s son, Olumide, survives road mishap

Tunji  Braithwaite's son, Olumide, survives road mishap

Sunday, May 26, 2024


Barrister Olumide Braithwaite in the hospital yesterday. Below are the two vehicles involved in the accident

Barrister Olumide Braithwaite in the hospital yesterday. Below are the two vehicles involved in the accident

Akin Kuponiyi

  Barrister Olumide Braithwaite, who was  one of the spokespersons of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Campaign team during the last general election
and the only  surviving son of the late elder statesman, Tunji Braithwaite,  survived a motor accident that occurred in Abuja yesterday.

The accident took place  around 9am in along the expressway by Central Bank of Nigeria  headquarters in Abuja.It was a head -on collision with  an armoured billion van and  his Toyota hilux pickup van.

Emergency services responded swiftly and he was immediately rushed to Garki Hospital for medical attention where he regained consciousness .

     Sources close to the Braithwaite family  said, he is in a stable condition and receiving the best medical care in his Abuja home.

