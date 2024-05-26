Tunji  Braithwaite’s son, Olumide, survives road mishap

Akin Kuponiyi

Barrister Olumide Braithwaite, who was one of the spokespersons of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Campaign team during the last general election

and the only surviving son of the late elder statesman, Tunji Braithwaite, survived a motor accident that occurred in Abuja yesterday.

The accident took place around 9am in along the expressway by Central Bank of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja.It was a head -on collision with an armoured billion van and his Toyota hilux pickup van.

Emergency services responded swiftly and he was immediately rushed to Garki Hospital for medical attention where he regained consciousness .

Sources close to the Braithwaite family said, he is in a stable condition and receiving the best medical care in his Abuja home.