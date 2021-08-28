Gun-battle in Imo: Policeman, ESN/IPOB leader, others killed

The Imo Police Command said on Saturday that one of its personnel was killed while two others were injured during encounters with alleged members of Eastern Security Network, the militant arm of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB in Akata in Oru East LGA of the state .

The Police also said it personnel successfully eliminated one of the leaders of ESN and other members of the group in the encounters while the arms and ammunition, as well as other items were allegedly recovered from the suspects’ camp.

While announcing this in statement, the police said: “Sequel to credible information by the command’s intelligence unit, revealing that some bandits suspected to be IPOB/ESN terror groups were seen mobilising to attack police formations and government installations in the state from their camp located at Akata in Oru East LGA of Imo State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, immediately, dispatched the command’s Special Forces and tactical teams led by the officer in charge of Operation Restore Peace, ACP EVANS E. SHEM to go and dislodge the bandits as a proactive measure to nip their planned attack in the bud.

“On approaching the terror camp, the teams were attacked by the terror groups. Save for the Armoured Personnel Carriers and sophisticated weapons used by the police, the bandits were overwhelmed and they scampered for safety into the bush.

“The head of the group and others were neutralised during the attack.

“On searching the camp and the surrounding bushes, the following items were recovered namely; Three (3) Improvised Explosives Devices (I.E.D), Two (2) Pump Action Guns, Nine (9) Cartridges, One (1) Locally Made Pistol and One (1) Toyota Highlander SUV vehicle with registration number IMO DFB 535 LC and were taken to the station.”

“On their way back unknown to police teams that the bandits have reinforced and regrouped laying ambush using palm tree logs to block the entire exit paths in the bush. It was at the fourth blockade that the police teams came under heavy attack while removing the fourth palm tree log used in blocking the exit path.

“The bandits threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosives Devices (I.E.Ds) at the police vehicles. Again, the tactical teams successfully dislodged the bandits where several of them were neutralised and others fled into the bush with bullets injuries.

“Unfortunately, one of the police Hilux vehicles was burnt due to the petrol bombs thrown at it.

“Also three police officers sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

One of them died on the way, while the other two are in stable condition undergoing treatment in a government hospital.”