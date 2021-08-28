Gun-battle in Imo: Policeman, ESN/IPOB leader, others killed

Gun-battle in Imo: Policeman, ESN/IPOB leader, others killed

Saturday, August 28, 2021 4:15 pm


 

Police: battle ESN in Imo

Police: battle ESN in Imo

The Imo Police Command said on Saturday that one of its personnel was killed while two others were injured during encounters with alleged members of Eastern Security Network, the militant arm of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB in Akata in Oru East LGA of  the state .

The Police also said it personnel successfully eliminated one of the leaders of ESN and other members of the group in the encounters while the  arms and ammunition, as well as other items were allegedly recovered from the suspects’ camp.

While announcing this in  statement, the police said: “Sequel to credible information by the command’s intelligence unit, revealing that some bandits suspected to be IPOB/ESN terror groups were seen mobilising to attack police formations and government installations in the state from their camp located at Akata in Oru East LGA of Imo State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, immediately, dispatched the command’s Special Forces and tactical teams led by the officer in charge of Operation Restore Peace, ACP EVANS E. SHEM to go and dislodge the bandits as a proactive measure to nip their planned attack in the bud.

“On approaching the terror camp, the teams were attacked by the terror groups. Save for the Armoured Personnel Carriers and sophisticated weapons used by the police, the bandits were overwhelmed and they scampered for safety into the bush.

“The head of the group and others were neutralised during the attack.

“On searching the camp and the surrounding bushes, the following items were recovered namely; Three (3) Improvised Explosives Devices (I.E.D), Two (2) Pump Action Guns, Nine (9) Cartridges, One (1) Locally Made Pistol and One (1) Toyota Highlander SUV vehicle with registration number IMO DFB 535 LC and were taken to the station.”

“On their way back unknown to police teams that the bandits have reinforced and regrouped laying ambush using palm tree logs to block the entire exit paths in the bush. It was at the fourth blockade that the police teams came under heavy attack while removing the fourth palm tree log used in blocking the exit path.

“The bandits threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosives Devices (I.E.Ds) at the police vehicles. Again, the tactical teams successfully dislodged the bandits where several of them were neutralised and others fled into the bush with bullets injuries.

“Unfortunately, one of the police Hilux vehicles was burnt due to the petrol bombs thrown at it.

“Also three police officers sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

One of them died on the way, while the other two are in stable condition undergoing treatment in a government hospital.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    How Governor Abiodun’s father lived a fulfilled life – Osinbajo
    1 hour ago

    2 die in pile-up on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
    Naira notes: value on the decline 3 hours ago

    Trading Mortgages in Budget Clothing
    4 hours ago

    Against Occult Miracles of Emptiness
    4 hours ago

    Farmers, Vulnerable People to Benefit from Finances by FCMB, Mercy Corps
    7 hours ago

    2023: Group continues campaign for Osinbajo
    7 hours ago

    Ecobank Nigeria MD Canvasses Financial Institutions, Private Investors Synergy to Bridge Infrastructure Gap
    Joe Biden: retaliates attacks against US troops in Afghanistan 7 hours ago

    Afghanistan: US drone strike ‘kills Isis-K planner’