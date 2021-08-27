Secondus: Governors vow to resolve PDP crisis

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said all measures were in place to resolve the crisis rocking the party.

The Chairman of the forum and the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, gave the assurance while briefing newsmen on after the forum emergency meeting held in Abuja on Thursday.

“We have come to discuss and to affirm to our teeming members across the country that we are still together.

“Yes, the road can be bumpy but the most important thing is that we are still holding together strongly.

“That is what we assure our members and teeming supporters across the country.

“We are the hope of Nigeria and the hope of the future and we earned that confidence and trust of Nigerians and we are not going to betray it,” he said.

Tambuwal said that the PDP governors at the emergency meeting discussed issues concerning developments in the Party.

“You must have seen that the acting national chairman, alongside the deputy national chairman, the national Secretary came and briefed us on their meeting at National Working Committee (NWC) level .

“We are a law abiding party that believe in the rule of law.

“So when a high court in Port Harcourt restrained, Uche Secondus from parading himself as PDP National Chairman of the party, we advised ourselves that that is the way to go and we must comply with that court order.

“In that, we have Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, the acting National Chairman, presiding over the meeting of NWC today.

“He came to brief us on their decision which is in line with previous meeting of the governors’ forum and the meeting of stakeholders that there would be National Executive Council meeting on Saturday.”

Tambuwal said that the party leaders shall at the meeting discuss issues about national convention holding in October.