Ondo guber: Low turnout, as residents decide

By Jethro Ibileke

The much anticipated Ondo state governorship election took off on poor not on Saturday, as low turn out of voters Marr the election.

Most of the polling centers visited by our correspondent between 7.30 and 9.20 am were close to empty.

Only security agents and INEC ad hoc staff were sighted.

At about 8.47 am, at Unit 49, Ward 2, CAC Grammar School, Akure South LGA, INEC polling officer, Itohowo Akamba, told journalists that the process was yet to commence as only a PDP agent was present.

Mr. Jayeoba Dayo, a PDP agent, condemned the absence of agents of other parties, which he said caused delay.

At about 9.07 am, no voter was sighted at Unit 37, Ward 2, St Louis Grammar School, Gbogi/Isinkan, Akure.

As at the time of filing this report, voters are gradually trickling out to the polling centers.

Speaking to our Correspondent at Unit 4, Ward 2, Akure South. LGA, Mr Abu Jimoh, expressed confidence in the electoral process.

“We hope for a free and fair election. We always do not have problems here, whether you’re PDP or APC, we are one family here.