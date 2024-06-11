Ododo Lauds his Kaduna counterpart for educational transformation 

Richard Elesho

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has commended his Kaduna state counterpart, Governor Uba Sani, for his unwavering commitment to the transformation of education in the state.

Ododo who was a guest of honour at the first anniversary celebration of the administration of Sani also expressed joy over the partnership between the Kaduna State government and the private sector which he noted will further strengthen infrastructural development in the state.

The governor joined his Kaduna state colleague for the commissioning of a state-of-the-art educational facility among other activities that defined the visit.

The newly built Access Bank Fifth Chukker Basic Education School located at Mararaban Jos, now boasts 60 modern classrooms and a cutting-edge ICT Centre, with the collaborative efforts of the Kaduna state government, the Fifth Chukker, UNICEF and Access Bank are some of the projects commissioned by the Kaduna state government.

Ododo also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an additional 50 classrooms to solidify the commitment to education and the future of the younger generation in Kaduna State.

A statement by Ismaila Isah, the special adviser on Media to Ododo, said the governor used the occasion to express willingness to partner with the private sector to advance his administration’s educational development agenda in Kogi state.

The Kogi state governor noted that he is focused on the welfare of teachers, revitalization of educational infrastructure, payment of bursaries and scholarships, and commitment to a safe and secure learning environment at all levels, adding that the sustenance of free education policy in the state is a significant signpost of his vision for a better Kogi State.

Ododo who also graced the Access Bank UNICEF Charity Shield Polo tournament as a special guest, further restated his commitment to promoting quality education and the well-being of the people through sports.

The governor was hosted to a dinner by Kogi State indigenes in Kaduna state, where he was honoured with a symbolic bow and arrow for his exemplary leadership and vision.

The event brought together esteemed sons and daughters of the state who are residents in Kaduna state who all assured the governor of their commitment to the progress and the unity of the people of Kogi state.

At the well-attended dinner, Governor Ododo reiterated his administration’s dedication to revitalizing the state’s economy and human capital development, urging investors around the world to tap into the state’s vast potential for shared prosperity which abounds in different sectors of the economy.

Governor Odod’s visit to Kaduna state was a resounding success as it has set exemplary standards for sub-national cooperation amid increasing demand for states to tap into the immense capacity of the private sector for collaboration and aligns with his vision for a service-oriented leadership in Nigeria.