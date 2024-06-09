VP Shettima with his team storms Ekiti, lauds Oyebanji’s leadership style, hails State First Lady’s Empowerment Initiatives

*Says Ekiti has never had it so good

*Lifts Adire Ekiti Hub with N5million

*Huge Investment in MSMEs Shows Tinubu’s Readiness to Power Industrial Growth – Oyebanji

Vice President Kashim Shettima has hailed the exemplary leadership of Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji. Shettima who was in Ado- Ekiti, the state capital on Thursday, 6 June 2024 to launch the third edition of the MSMEs clinic, and commission a road project, said Ekiti has never had it so good.

The Vice President who described Oyebanji as a committed leader said the Governor has been able to bring prominent figures from the state together for the good of the state.

“For you in Ekiti, you have never had it so good,” the Vice President said.

“As Martin Luther King rightly said, we either learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools. I am quite delighted, the crème de la crème of Ekiti have aligned themselves with the governor for the greater good of Ekiti state.”

The Vice President who went round Ado- Ekiti to commission a road project, visit the Ewi’s palace and the Adire Ekiti Hub, said he observed how much love and admiration the people of the state have for Oyebanji. He said President Bola Tinubu holds the Governor in highest esteem, adding that the Presidency is going to stand by him.

The Vice President also thanked Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate Majority Leader representing Ekiti Central and Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals who accompanied him on the visit to the State.

At the launching of the MSMEs clinic, Shettima announced the Federal Government plans to establish an Information Communication Technology (ICT) hub in Ekiti State in addition to the newly inaugurated MSME Clinics Garment Hub in a bid to further enhance economic growth in the state.

The Vice President revealed that the new ICT hub was in honour of the request made by Oyebanji for the creation of an ICT hub during his last visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking about the MSME Clinics, the Vice President said the initiative was part of the Federal Government’s efforts at resuscitating the country’s economy and promoting an economically friendly environment, in fulfillment of President Tinubu’s electioneering promises.

He also disclosed that the President had also approved the payment of 150,000 naira grant to 365 outstanding beneficiaries of the MSMEs at the Ekiti Fashion and Garment hub.

Oyebanji had thanked President Tinubu for his keen interest in the development of Ekiti State as demonstrated in the President’s constant support for his administration’s development efforts.

*Vice President Shettima hails Ekiti First Lady’s Empowerment Initiatives

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on Thursday paid a visit to the Adire Ekiti Hub as part of his one day official visit to Ekiti State.

Vice President Shettima commended the First Lady of Ekiti State, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, for coming up with an initiative to give economic empowerment to hundreds of Ekiti youths and giving them an opportunity to be job creators.

He described Dr. Oyebanji as “a worthy princess, intelligent and brilliant woman committed to the development of Ekiti State.”

The nation’s number two citizen said Ekiti has never had it so good with Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the saddle being complemented by a wife who is passionate for better welfare for the citizens of the state.

Some of the facilities at the Adire Ekiti Hub visited by the august visitor included the pavilion occupied by some of the trainees, the workshop where many of them are working and the gallery where beautiful Adire fabrics were on display.

*Huge Investment in MSMEs Shows Tinubu’s Readiness to Power Industrial Growth – Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has disclosed that the huge investment being made by the Federal Government to ramp up the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs) underscored the high proclivity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enterprise development and bring inclusive growth to Nigerian economy.

Governor Oyebanji said MSMEs accounted for about 50 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the developed nations, saying huge investment being made towards developing the sector would help in driving Nigeria to overcoming the menace of poverty and unemployment.

The Governor added that considering the exponential spiraling in the level of unemployment rate in the country, it has become increasingly important for Nigeria to introduce more young people to entrepreneurship education.

Oyebanji said these on Thursday while hosting the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima who visited Ekiti State to commission the MSMEs Clinic in Ado Ekiti built by the Federal Government in partnership with his government.

Present at the event were the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Dele Alake; Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Speaker Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adeoye Aribasoye; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Mr Temitola Adekunle- Johnson and heads of economic regulatory agencies.

Oyebanji in his speech at the event opined that the project represents a pragmatic step being taken by the Federal Government to make the youth economically conscious and contribute to the growth of GDP.

He said: “This programme, for which we are here today, is another eloquent proof of the APC’s government commitment at both the Federal and State levels to enterprise development.

“In Ekiti, as it is with the Federal Government, we believe in using MSMEs to drive inclusive economic growth, sustainable development, employment generation and poverty reduction.

” It is pleasing to note that MSME clinic does not only bridge the information gap between entrepreneurs and federal agencies, it also offers solutions to real time problems facing business owners today. Truly, this program is timely and I applaud President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for setting up this initiative aimed at addressing the challenges faced by entrepreneurs in the country.

“MSMEs account for about two-thirds of total employment in the developing countries and contribute about 50% to the GDP of developed countries”.

However, Oyebanji said despite the positive contributions of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises to the economy, Nigerian entrepreneurs are constantly faced with challenges when starting a business or running one.

“According to World Bank Ease of Doing Business 2017 Report, Sub-Saharan Africa continues to be home to the economies with the least business-friendly regulations on the average, with Nigeria ranking 169 out of 190 countries listed in the report.

“Among the various issues facing MSMEs in the country is access to finance. It is no secret that the short term high interest rates charged by banks on credit facilities are at the top of the list of problems entrepreneurs encounter”.

To remedy this situation, Oyebanji said his administration has put in place strategies to promote entrepreneurship in the State through our various credit schemes such as the Ekiti State Government/Access Bank initiative for women, Cooperative Intervention Fund, Ekiti State Government /Bank of Industry Intervention Fund, among others.

As a way of motivating entrepreneurs and stimulate economic growth and development, Oyebanji called on other banks to provide long terms funds at a very minimal interest rate to entrepreneurs and small business owners

He stated that he had consented to the reconstitution of Ekiti State Council on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the State to further maximise the rising gains in the sector through adequate focus and right investment .

“In Ekiti State, we have a passion to develop our agricultural potential. Hence, we are very intentional about our development planning.The core of our efforts and strategies is a partnership approach that hinges on creating the right conditions that would attract investors and development partners to support our goals”.

The governor added that Ekiti Cargo Airport is part of the integrated plans to ensure the success of both Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ) and Special Agro Processing Zone (SAPZ) by making the State more accessible and relevant as a major destination for agro-allied industries with international linkages.

Apparently impressed with what he saw on ground, Vice President Shettima donated N5 million to Adire Hub on behalf of President Bola Tinubu to the admiration of the trainees and other guests present.

Vice President Shettima urged the entire people of the state to unite and support Governor Oyebanji for sustainable development of the state and change the Ekiti narrative for better.

Earlier in her remarks, Dr. Oyebanji gave an overview of how Adire Ekiti initiative and the Hub started telling the Vice President that the facility housing the centre was donated by a former National Assembly member, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

Dr. Oyebanji explained that 200 youths from Ekiti Central Senatorial District had undergone training under the first phase from which 30 were selected from the Masters Class to train another batch of 200 trainees from Ekiti South Senatorial District presently undergoing training

She added that the fabrics from Adire Ekiti Hub are very much in demand locally and from people in Diaspora, groups, trade unions, among others.