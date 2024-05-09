Edo guber: LP in disarray as Group insists on Olumide Akpata’s removal as candidate

By Jethro Ibileke

The crisis rocking the Edo state chapter of the Labour Party (LP), is anything but over, as a pressure group within the party, Shine Your Eyes Group, (SYEG), has again raised pertinent issues over the emergence of Barr. Olumide Akpata is the party’s candidate in the 21 September governorship election.

The Group in a statement by Comrade Jonah Ifada and Osagie Omoregie, Coordinator and Secretary respectively, urged the party to concern itself with how to save the party and its candidate, Olumide Akpata from legal embarrassment over what they described as “weighty allegations” contained in a petition filed against his emergence by one of the governorship aspirants, Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon

They also reminded the LP Publicity Secretary, Comrade Sam Uroupa, that Shine Your Eye Group he attempted to deride in his statement is “an existing body that includes all the mama papa, pikin and those who want a better Edo state are members of the body and are in the majority.”

The group said the major issue before the court for determination among others is whether in substituting his deputy Alufokhai Oluyinka Faith he complied with the time limit and the constitution.

It also said INEC should not be blamed for any perceived infraction by the party, noting that the electoral body didn’t nominate Alufokhai for the LP in the first place.

According to the statement, “What Imansuangbon in his application is asking the court to determine is whether the party followed the normal National Working Committee, NWC’s approval.

“Whether the mandatory signatories by Abure and the National Secretary were obtained and if the answers are in the negative, then Akpata does not have a substitution and therefore not a candidate of the LP in the eyes of the law.”

“We want to say with due respect to our judges that the world is watching and that if Donald Trump can be brought to trial before the watchful eyes of the world Olumide can’t use the court to legitimate his error and Nigeria needs to move with the rest of the world and respect of rule of law and democracy.

“Olumide, amongst others, pledged an oath of allegiance to another country called Vanuatu, which is against Section 182 of our constitution. Imansuangbon is not contending that he was born in Germany but our Country is against his voluntary oath of allegiance to another country.

“We want to remind him that he cannot appropriate and reprobate at the same time. In the coming days, activities in Vanuatu will be revealed to Nigerians and the world.”

It added that the APC and PDP are keenly watching and waiting in the wings for the party to make this grievous mistake adding that the Supreme Court judgment in Bayelsa was very explicit and in line with section 29 of the electoral act.