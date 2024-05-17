BPP seeks collaboration with EFCC to tackle corruption in public procurement

Friday, May 17, 2024 8:30 am


The Director General, BPP, Mamman Ahmadu FNIQS expressed the readiness of the Bureau during his recent visit to the Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede in his office in Abuja, Janet McDickson, deputy director, Information & PR/Head Media said in a statement.

The Director General, BPP, Mamman Ahmadu (FNIQS) and Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to tackle corruption in public procure for the overall good and improvement of lives of Nigerians.

Ahmadu requested for collaboration with the EFCC in the area of investigation of issues related with contract awards since the two organisations are doing the work with different references.

According to the DG, there are 3 Cs, that are vital to any successful management, which are Commitment, Collaboration and Coordination.

He said the need for collaboration informed the BPP’s visit to the EFCC.

“We should be seen to be working hand in hand,” the BPP DG said, adding that the Bureau is ready to release procurement information at its disposal that could aid the EFCC in its investigative work.

He also promised that the Bureau’s officers are very committed to handle all procurement processes and will continue to work hard to save cost in the interest of Nigerians.

He prayed that, Nigeria would get it right as everyone strives to add value to governance and improve the quality of lives of all. This, he said, is the policy thrust of this administration.

The Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, while welcoming the DG and his team to his office, said nobody could win the battle against corruption alone; hence, all hands must be on deck for the fight against corruption. He also drew attention to some of the lapses in the Public Procurement Act that need to be amended.

He pointed out that “as a public officer, remember that one day you may be called upon to give account on certain issues,” hence the need for all government employees to be more prudent and accountable in their dealings.

The Chairman counseled that the Act should be amended particularly in the area of prosecution of procurement related offences.

The EFCC Chairman also affirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration must be supported to ensure to deliver its aspirations for Nigerians.

