Governor Abiodun Meets Tinubu, Commends President for Honouring Awujale With GCON

Governor Abiodun Meets Tinubu, Commends President for Honouring Awujale With GCON

Friday, May 17, 2024 8:30 am


Governor Dapo Abiodun and President Tinubu

Governor Dapo Abiodun and President Tinubu

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for conferring the highest honour in the land, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the Awujale of Ijebuland, Alaiyeluwa Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Prince Abiodun, who visited the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday evening, also commended the President for directing the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos, to take over the operations and management of the Sikiru Adetona School of Governance at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

Governor Abiodun also spoke on the commitment of his administration to the ‘Renewed Hope’ vision of the Tinubu-led administration to ensure a better Nigeria.

Prince Abiodun said: “I had the honour of meeting with our dear President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to express my deepest appreciation on behalf of Kabiyesi, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, and the government and good people of Ogun State.

“I conveyed our gratitude for the honour accorded to His Royal Majesty by the high-powered Federal delegation that attended the commissioning ceremony of the Sikiru Adetona School of Governance at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, in celebration of the 90th birthday and 64th coronation anniversary of His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON, Ogbagba II, the Awujale, and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

“During the meeting, I thanked His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the presence of His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, CFR, at the event, which added grandeur and importance to the occasion.

“Of particular significance was the announcement made by His Excellency regarding the conferment of the National Honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Kabiyesi, the Awujale of Ijebuland.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Bola Tinubu and  President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal 56 mins ago

    President Tinubu receives President Bassirou Faye of Senegal, says West Africa must work to defeat terrorism, human trafficking
    Right: Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Press Council, Dr. Dili Ezughah and Chairman, House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, Rep Fatoba Olusola 2 hours ago

    Reps decry removal of Nigerian Press Council from budget
    Since the story of alleged illegal organ harvesting involving Alliance Hospital, Abuja broke in the media in August, 2023, I have taken a keen interest in the case and I have followed the story closely with an open mind. 3 hours ago

    Organ harvesting trial: What really happened in court
    The Director General, BPP, Mamman Ahmadu FNIQS expressed the readiness of the Bureau during his recent visit to the Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede in his office in Abuja, Janet McDickson, deputy director, Information & PR/Head Media said in a statement. 3 hours ago

    BPP seeks collaboration with EFCC to tackle corruption in public procurement
    Governor Dapo Abiodun 8 hours ago

    Dapo Abiodun: After five phenomenal years, three glorious years beckon…
    INEC and it's boss, Professor M Yakubu 14 hours ago

    Edo guber: INEC resumes continuous  voters registration exercise
    Since the story of alleged illegal organ harvesting involving Alliance Hospital, Abuja broke in the media in August, 2023, I have taken a keen interest in the case and I have followed the story closely with an open mind. 15 hours ago

    Lawyer slams 1N Billion suit on NNPC Gas Marketing company over hazardous gas valve plant operations
    Hon. Dr. Patrick Umoh representing Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara federal constituency of Akwa Ibom 15 hours ago

    House of Representatives passes bill to increase Appeal Court judges from 90 to 150