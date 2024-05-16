Edo guber, INEC ,Continuous voters registration exercise,

Edo guber: INEC resumes continuous voters registration exercise

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of the 21 September governorship election in Edo State, the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), has commenced continuous voters registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Edo State, Professor Rhoda H. Gumsus, disclosed this on Thursday at a stakeholders’ engagement meeting on the CVR exercise.

Gumsus who was represented at the event by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Anugbum Onuoha, noted that CVR exercise is proposed for 10 days to commence on the 27 May and ends on 5 June, 2024.

“In preparing for 2024, Edo State governorship election, it is imperative to update the register of voters, to allow persons who turned 18 years since the exercise was suspended in 2022, as well as those who have not registered before or wish to transfer their registration to their new location to participate in the forthcoming election.

“The CVR exercise is proposed for 10 days to commence on the May 27 and ends on June 5, 2024. This will enable prospective registrants,

enough time to register before the governorship election.

“Similarly, those who are registered voters also have the opportunity to transfer their registration from

other States of the federation to Edo or one location to another within the State,” she said.

She, however, appealed to all stakeholders to join the Commission in mobilizing prospective registrants to come out ennmass for the exercise.

The INEC National Commissioner, also encourage those who have not collected their PVCs in the State to seize the opportunity to do so.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,128,288 millions Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have been collected by registered voters in the state since February 2023.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,128,288 millions Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have been collected by registered voters in the state since February 2023.

A total of 373,030 PVCs were uncollected, bringing the total number of registered voters in the state to 2,501,008