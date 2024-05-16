Edo guber: INEC resumes continuous  voters registration exercise

Edo guber: INEC resumes continuous  voters registration exercise

Thursday, May 16, 2024 9:36 pm


 

Edo guber, INEC ,Continuous  voters registration exercise,

Edo guber: INEC resumes continuous  voters registration exercise

 

INEC and it's boss, Professor M Yakubu

INEC and it’s boss, Professor M Yakubu

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of the 21 September governorship election in Edo State, the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), has commenced continuous  voters registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Edo State, Professor Rhoda H. Gumsus, disclosed this on Thursday at a stakeholders’ engagement meeting on the CVR exercise.

Gumsus who was represented at the event by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Anugbum Onuoha, noted that CVR exercise is proposed for 10 days to commence on the 27 May and ends on 5 June, 2024.

“In preparing for 2024, Edo State governorship election, it is imperative to update the register of voters, to allow persons who turned 18 years since the exercise was suspended in 2022, as well as those who have not registered before or wish to transfer their registration to their new location to participate in the forthcoming election.

“The CVR exercise is proposed for 10 days to commence on the May 27 and ends on June 5, 2024. This will enable prospective registrants,
enough time to register before the governorship election.

“Similarly, those who are registered voters also have the opportunity to transfer their registration from
other States of the federation to Edo or one location to another within the State,” she said.

She, however, appealed to all stakeholders to join the Commission in mobilizing prospective registrants to come out ennmass for the exercise.

The INEC National Commissioner, also  encourage those who have not collected their PVCs in the State to seize the opportunity to do so.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,128,288 millions Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have been collected by registered voters in  the state since February 2023.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Edo State, Professor Rhoda H. Gumsus, disclosed this on Thursday, said a total of  373,030 PVCs were uncollected, bringing the total number of registered voters in the state to 2,501,008

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Symbol of justice 3 hours ago

    Lawyer slams 1N Billion suit on NNPC Gas Marketing company over hazardous gas valve plant operations
    Hon. Dr. Patrick Umoh representing Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara federal constituency of Akwa Ibom 3 hours ago

    House of Representatives passes bill to increase Appeal Court judges from 90 to 150
    Vice President Atiku Abubakar 4 hours ago

    Group educates Atiku on Pension Fund Investment Options: Statement
    VP Shettima addressing the gathering of intending pilgrims during the flag-off of the airlift at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi 7 hours ago

    At Flag-Off Of Hajj Airlift: VP Shettima Charges Pilgrims On Global Diplomacy, Positive Nigerian Values
    VP Kashim Shettima24 9 hours ago

    VP Shettima To Chair Dialogue On Gains Of President Tinubu’s 1 Year In Office
    Gov. Abdullahi Sule 11 hours ago

    Nasarawa is Ready for Business, Sule Tells Investors
    UNIZIK 12 hours ago

    UNIZIK Lecturers Vow to Resist Illegal Imposition of Acting VC: Describe Esimone’s plot as Desperate
    Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs) Habibat Adubiaro and the architects 13 hours ago

    Oyebanji lauds architects’ role in Ekiti development