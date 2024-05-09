Benin-Auchi road rehabilitation: CRPP berates Obaseki saying he influenced ongoing Benin-Auchi-Abuja expressway rehabilitation

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State chapter of Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) has slammed Governor Godwin Obaseki over his alleged claim that he influenced the ongoing rehabilitation of the failed portion of the Benin-Auchi-Abuja expressway.

The Coalition in a joint statement on Wednesday, signed by Dr. Samson Isibor and Mr. Andrew Igwemor, Chairman and Secretary respectively, noted that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 21 September election, Senator Monday Okpebholo, is the brain behind the remedia work being done on the road.

According to the statement, President Bola Tinubu ordered the commencement of the rehabilitation work following a passionate appeal by Okpebholo to him (Tinubu) to come to the aid of Edo people who have been suffering the effects of the failed portions of the road for the past eight years.

The leadership of the Coalition accused Governor Obaseki of failing to put any palliative to allow motorists to manage the road, especially trucks coming from the Northern part of the country, that always had to spend days on a particularly bad portion of the federal road.

They described as laughable Governor Obaseki’s attempt to take the glory for what his administration did not do for almost eight years since he became governor of the state.

The statement said: “Glory to God Almighty who heard our prayers and agony that sent a compassionate, a philanthropic and sympathetic man who took the bull by the horn, cried to the president, who is a great listener, instructed the Minister of Works to come to the aid of Senator Okpebolo.”

Following appeal by the APC governorship candidate, the chairman and scribe added that in no distant time following the appeal, BUA Cement Company, Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of the state, was mobilized to the Ekpoma section of the road by the Minister of Works and Housing, Engr. David Umahi.

They said: “Now that someone (Senator Okpebholo) has risen to the occasion to help the masses, they are tumbling on each other claiming the glory.”

“Edo state people are grateful to Senator Okpebholo for coming to the rescue in the rehabilitation of the Benin-Auchi Road.”

The CRPP leadership therefore assured Okpebholo of unflinching support during the 21 September governorship election, noting that Edo people need a listening and a considerate leader like Senator Okpebholo, who feels the pulse of the people.