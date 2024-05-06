You are a reference point for all Nigerian youth,Oluremi Tinubu tells visiting First Female Nigerian Graduate of Royal Military Academy, UK

Monday, May 6, 2024 5:08 pm


L – R 2nd Lt Princess Oluchukwu Owowohn ( the Celebrant), the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON and the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy,NDA Maj.Gen OJ Ochai at the presentation of Owowoh to the First Lady after her commissioning and graduation from Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst,UK at the State House, Abuja on Monday 6th May,2024

L – R 2nd Lt Princess Oluchukwu Owowohn ( the Celebrant), the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON and the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy,NDA Maj.Gen OJ Ochai at the presentation of Owowoh to the First Lady after her commissioning and graduation from Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst,UK at the State House, Abuja on Monday 6th May,2024

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has welcomed 2nd Lt Princess Oluchukwu Owowoh after she completed her training on the 12th of April, 2024 at the Royal Military Academy, Snadhurst, UK.

The First Lady who noted the sterling performances of 24 year old Owowoh said the officer is a good example of the great feats Nigerian youth can achieve.
“Your determination and resilience are quite remarkable and you are an inspiration to the youth of this country. As a woman, the first who has made a mark in a male dominated field, I salute you”.
“You have the entire world ahead of you. This is just the beginning. You are now a reference point for all Nigerian Youth. If you remain focused and positive, you will reach your goal in life”.
Senator Oluremi Tinubu in a practical demonstration of celebrating the officer requested all present, including the Wife of the Vice President, Wife of the Speaker, Wives of Ministers, Wives of Service Chiefs and Members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria give a standing ovation to 2nd Lt Owowoh.
“I thank the Nigerian Army for giving 2nd Lt Owowoh the opportunity even in this male dominated field. Thank you”.
In her remarks, the wife of the chief of Defence Staff Mrs Oghogho Musa pointed out that the training and graduation of Owowoh is a testament of improved female inclusion in the country.
The Commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy, Maj. Gen OJ Ochai explained that Owowoh was the best of the 200 selected cadets fron the NDA.
He said the Officer excelled in three areas earmarked which were, Academics, Military Subjects and Physical Fitness.
She received the prestigious Snadhurst Medal after the likes of Sir Wnston Churchill, Prince Willams of Wales and Former head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.
She has since been assigned to the Nigerian Military Intelligence unit on her return to the country.

 

 

 

