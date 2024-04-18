See Cubana’s bail arrangement and the 3 charges against him

Thursday, April 18, 2024 2:38 pm


Obi Cubana's Chief Priest   Okechukwu Pascal

Akin Kuponiyi

Obi Cubana’s Chief Priest   Okechukwu Pascal,  was yesterday granted bail in the sum of N10 million, with three sureties in like sum. One of the sureties  must be a civil servant not below grade level 16 while the other two must be gainfully employed,either in the public or private sector with  property within the jurisdiction of the court, the title documents of the properties to be verified by the deputy registrar of the court

The presiding Judge Kehinde Ogundare while handing over the defendant to his lawyer Chikosolo Ojukwu SAN , ordered that the bail conditions must be fulfilled within seven  days failure of which the bail will be revoked

Justice Ogundare adjourned till 2nd of May for trial and the hearing of pending applications

Obi Cubana’s Chief Priest   Okechukwu Pascal, arraigned pleaded not guilty to Naira abuse charge, His lawyer is currently arguing his bail application, urging the court to admit him to bail in liberal terms

The charge filed against him

COUNT  1

That you. OKECHUKWU PASCAL on 13th February 2024, at Eko Hotel Victoria Island. Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court. whilst dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Nara) Issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying it, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act.2007.

COUNT2

That you, OKECHUKWU PASCAL sometime in 2020, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, during a social event tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act. 2007.

COUNT 3

That you, OKECHUKWU PASCAL sometime In January 2024, in Lagos. withih the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, during a social event tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 [Five Hundred Naira issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same, and you thereby committed on offence contrary to and punishable under section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

 

 

 

 

