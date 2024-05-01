President Tinubu sympathizes with victims of gas explosion in Ogun State

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 2:48 pm


President Bola Tinubu extends his deepest sympathies to the victims of the gas explosion at Ita-Oshin, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The explosion from a solitary gas truck rippled through the community, resulting in the loss of life and property last Saturday.

The President also sympathizes with the Ogun State Government and residents of the state over this tragedy.

President Tinubu commends Governor Dapo Abiodun on his valiant efforts to arrest the situation and immediately restore calm to the community.

The President assures the people of Ogun State, particularly the victims of this harrowing incident, of his fervent support in this moment of grief.

