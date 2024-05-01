Group condemns call for sack of new Administrator of Presidential Amnesty Program

* Says call is hasty, ill-timed,urges cooperation all youths

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A group called the Niger Delta Libration Force (NDLF),Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Zone, has condemned the recent call for the sack of Chief Dennis Otuaro recently appointed as the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP),by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group on Tuesday in a press briefing addressed by its coordinator, Mr Kelly Rufus, to journalists in Port Harcourt, condemned the call by the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in the Niger Delta barely one month of the Administrator’s appointment.

The NDLF ONELGA Zone passed a vote of confidence on Chief Dennis Otuaro, the Administrator of PAP, urging his detractors to have a rethink and rather join forces to support him to succeed for the overall good and development of the Niger delta.

The NDLF said the call for sack of the Administrator is not only hasty but ill conceived.

Recall that the leader of the Coalition of Civil Society group, one Mr Nakor Francis alleged that the Presidential Amnesty Program had been passive since the appointment of Chief Dennis Otuaro as the Administrator.

The group had called on the National Security Adviser to shop for his replacement.

However,the Ogbe-Egbema-Ndoni, ONELGA,Coordinator of the NDLF, said that the call for the removal of the administrator was hasty and done in bad faith to malign the character of the Administrator of PAP and discredit him before President Bola Tinubu who appointed him as the Administrator.

NDLF commended President Bola Tinubu for showing concern to the plight of the Niger delta people by appointing Chief Dennis Otuaro as the administrator of PAP and he should be given room to deliver on the mandate just assigned to him.

Acoording to the group,this is the first time someone who understands the background of the struggle and was part and parcel of it, would be appointed to man the office of Administrator of PAP since its inception.

The group said that the track record of the Administrator and his exemplary leadership when he served as a top-level executive of NDDC were great, saying that he was committed and accessible to all in addressing issues of the Niger Delta region.

“In as much as we know that at all times there are bound to be personal interests, but we believe that the overall development and peace in the Niger delta region ought to naturally override such interests,”the group said.

The briefing by Kelly Rufus was attended by top executive members of the group, youths and other members of associations affiliated to NDLF.

Photo Caption:

Kelly Rufus, Coordinator,Niger Delta Liberation Force, Ogbe-Egbema-Ndoni, ONELGA,Zone briefing Journalists in Port Harcourt.