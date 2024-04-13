I was blindfolded for 24 hours, left in rain for more than 6 hours- Kidnapped Channels Tv Reporter, Joshua Rogers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Joshua Rogers Channels Tv Reporter who was released by his abductors at 11 pm on Friday after he was abducted on Thursday night says he was blindfolded for 24 hours and left in the rain for more than six hours by his abductors.

He however expresses his profound appreciation for the prayers, love, and concerns shown him by well-wishers while in captivity.

In his first comment posted on his Facebook page, Joshua said he was blindfolded for about 24 hours and left in the rain for more than six hours by his abductors. But made it home in good health at about 11 pm the next day.

He posted his soaked white singlet and black pair of shoes he wore when he was abducted and throughout his abduction.

According to Rogers “The outpouring of love is incredible. Thank you for your prayers and kind thoughts.

“Despite being blindfolded for almost 24 hours and sleeping in the rain for more than 6 hours, I made it home safely and in good health at 11 pm last night”.

Expectedly, there has been wide jubilation among concerned Journalists, friends, and associates since the news of his release.

The news of his release was first confirmed by his Colleague in Channels Tv, Charles Opurum at about 11 pm on Friday.

Also, Reuben Okwa, Chairman of the Andoni Practicing Journalists Association, APJA for which Joshua Rogers is the Public Relations Officer, PRO confirms the cheery news. He said”I can confirm that he has been released” on a Journalist WhatsApp platform at about 11.10 pm.

Our Correspondent reports although the details of the manner he was set free have not been made known, however, there was unprecedented pressure from Journalists calling for his unconditional release from his abductors and also on security agencies.