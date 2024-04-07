Purge yourself of greed for power, Omehia tells Wike

* Why is Wike pained that we support President Tinubu, Fubara?

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Former Gov of Rivers State Sir Celestine Omehia has called on the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to reduce his propensity for power and greed and allow Governor Siminalayi Fubara to do his work. This undying inclination for power is tormenting him and serving him unstable moments.

Omehia made this assertion in a statement issued and signed by Nicholas Amaechi, his Executive Assistant, in Port Harcourt in response to the live television interview which the former Gov of Rivers State and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike hosted in Abuja recently.

In the said interview, Wike described Omehia and other PDP Leaders in Rivers State who declared support for the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and President Bola Tinubu last week as “expired politicians and buccaneers”

He described Wike’s uncontrolled outbursts as product of a confused mind, Omehia said that Wike’s anger is that his ambition of a 3rd tenure has crsahed and the people of Rivers State have realized that his quest for power is personal and not for the interest of Rivers state or the south south at large as claimed.

“The FCT Minister thought that he would continue to control and abuse the resources and governance of the state but God, through the people resisted the impeachment plot by his members of the Rivers State House of Assembly”, Omehia said, noting that Wike is notorious for lying against anyone, anytime and disrespects elders at will, so there is no surprise about his outburst and criticism against innocent personalities in Rivers State.

“Wike speaks from both sides of his mouth, he says something today and denies it tomorrow like a clown. I am not a Buccaneer and my capacity to contribute to the growth and development of my state and country is not impaired. I wonder why he is pained by our support for the Governor and the Federal Government under President Tinubu. Does he want us to perpetually be at political war with everybody, even long after elections are over and governance taken over? Is it not madness?”