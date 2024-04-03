Kano: Police arrest 20 irate youths over attempted jungle justice against two suspected kidnappers

Kano: Police arrest 20 irate youths over attempted jungle justice against two suspected kidnappers

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 6:24 pm


Kano CP Mohammed Gumel

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Police in Kano have arrested 20 irate youths in Riga community, Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano state, for causing public disturbance through instigation of jungle justice against two suspected kidnappers.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel disclosed this to our Correspondent in an exclusive telephone interview Wednesday morning.

The police boss added that the two suspected kidnappers who were rescued by a Joint Security Taskforce in Riga Community are currently in police custody.

He frowned at the unpatriotic actions of the youths who went gaga, vandalizing vehicles belonging to security agencies during the ugly incident that occurred on Easter Sunday.

According to him, “actions were promptly taken with the alleged suspects arrested.  20 irate youths are currently  under police investigation. I keep appealing to the good citizens of the state to avoid taking laws into their hands.”

Our Correspondent reports that irate youths, on Easter Sunday, attempted  to kill  two suspected   notorious kidnappers  in Riga community, Gwarzo Local Government Area, but the  quick intervention  of  a Joint Security Task Force thwarted the attempt.

The Acting Chairman of Gwarzo Local Government Area, Dr. Mani Tsoho, condemned the action of the youths who vandalized  vehicles belonging to security agencies.

He appealed to residents of Gwarzo to remain law-abiding and report any issue that has to do with security to the police and sister-security agencies for immediate action.

“The right thing to do is to handover suspected criminals to police for investigations and prosecutions,” he added.

However, a resident of  Riga community,  Shugaba Sani Mato, confirmed that  the two suspected kidnappers  (names withheld) hail from Katsina state.

He alleged that,  “they have been unleashing mayhem and terrorizing our community for long and now luck has  ran out on them.”

Sani  Mato added that Riga community in Kutama Ward shares  border with Katsina State.

However,  the District Head of Gwarzo Barde Kerarriyya, Alhaji Shehu Kabiru Bayero has commended CP Gumel and other security chiefs for their show of commitment in protecting lives and property within the area, and across the state.

Normalcy has since returned in Riga Community as people are seen moving about their normal businesses without fear, while security agencies have intensified patrol across the border towns.

 

