First Lady urges Muslim faithful to let purity go beyond Ramadan period

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called on Muslim faithful to allow purity and godliness to go beyond Ramadan period.

She gave this advice on Tuesday, in the State House Banquet hall during Iftal (breaking of Ramadan fast) she organised for federal legislatures, former first ladies, governors wives and others.

She urged the women to also support one another in order to get the nation fully back on track.

She restated that the nation will be greater adding that citizens will be happy once there is love, peace and harmony.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu noted that the various programs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are all on track, and the results are beginning to be evident.

“This is a very solemn time, the time that we are supposed to reflect and also ask God for the forgivenes where we have erred and do better.

“This time should not just end after 30-days fasting and prayers, we should take it into the way Nigeria is going to be at the horizon.

“Nigeria is on the path of greatness, things cannot be done the same way, it used to be, we have to do whatever it takes to turn things around.””

Earlier the wife of the Vice President Hajia Nana Shettima appreciated Senator Oluremi Tinubu for all she has done for the nation

She urged all the women to support the current government and the programmes of the first lady through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

She urged women to remember the nation in their prayers, especially in these last 10 days of Ramadan.

The guest lecturer, Professor Dr Marian Lemu advised the women to remember that God created humans equal.

She urged them to not to forget all they learnt during Ramadan, and continue in that line.

She said, living in love, piety, humility and tolerance will enhance the lives of Nigerians.

Prayers were offered for the nation, the President and the world.