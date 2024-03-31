Easter:  CP Gumel felicitates with Christians, assures adequate security in Kano

Sunday, March 31, 2024 9:27 pm


Kano CP Mohammed Gumel

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel has felicitated with Christians as they celebrate the Easter festivities.

The Kano police boss who aaaured of adequate security of lives and property before, during and after the Easter holidays, urged residents to remain law abiding and report suspicious movements to the nearest police station for immediate action.

A Statement by Kano Police Command spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa,  indicated that  CP Gumel, “felicitates with the good people of Kano State especially Christian Brethren on the 2024 Easter period, assuring everyone of adequate security to ensure back-to-back hitch-free celebrations.

“To keep the peace, the Commissioner of Police directed all the Heads of Departments (HODs), Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Operational Commanders to beef-up security and ensure the deployment of Police Personnel to all locations of possible breakdown of law and order in all parts of the State.

“The CP is on the foregoing assuring all residents that the Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, has since put in place the required measures for ensuring peaceful Easter Celebrations.

“The Command enjoins everyone to be security conscious, increase vigilante and to report any untoward incident or happenings observed in their locality to the nearest Police Station or simply call the Kano Police Emergency Numbers as follows: *08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, 0807609127* or Log in to the *”NPF Rescue Me”* Application available on the Play Store.”

 

