FG to speed up work on Ekiti roads, Umahi assures Oyebanji during road inspection

Saturday, March 30, 2024 9:22 pm


Engineer Dave Umahi fielding qiestions from journalists in Ado Ekiti

The Minister for Works, Engr Dave Umahi has commended Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji for his commitment to infrastructure upgrade in the state, even as he assured him of Federal Government’s plan to speed up the construction/ rehabilitation of roads in the state.

The Minister gave the commendation on Saturday when he and the Ministry’s  team, in company of the Governor undertook an inspection of some federal roads in the state. He said Governor Oyebanji has made sufficed case for the roads as part of his shared prosperity agenda of his administration.

The Minister who was received by Governor Oyebanji at the Akure Airport, inspected the Akure- Ikere -Ado dualised road, the Ado- ABUAD- Ijan road that was recently awarded and visited the ABUAD Industrial Park Road which is a model of concrete road construction.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti shortly after the inspection, Engr Umahi  said the purpose of the visit was to assess the level of work done on some ongoing road projects in the state particularly Ado, Ijan road and Ado – Ikere – Akure road and to also assess the state of federal roads in the state.

Engineer Umahi, third right, Governor Oyebanji, fourth left, and others in Ekiti

Acknowledging that the roads are major corridors to other parts of the country, the Minister assured that his ministry will ensure the timely completion of the roads for the benefit of citizens and the economic development of the state.

Speaking about his assessment of the work done on the road, the Minister said he was not satisfied with the level of work done on the Akure- Ikere- Ado road, and revealed that the contractor has been invited for further instruction.

He assured the people of the state that the Federal Government remains committed to improving the road infrastructure across the country and will continue to intensify efforts to ensure that the projects are completed within the stipulated timeline.

“We came to look at some of the ongoing projects in Ekiti state, especially Ado- Ekiti to Ijan road. I don’t know it is a major corridor that evacuates a lot of commercial produce from Benin to Lokoja and the southern part of the country.

“The Governor is very desirous of this road and of course Chief Afe Babalola, we have looked at the roads and we are coming back, my team will give it all the desired attention, that’s what the Governor wants”. The Minister stated.

In his own remark, Governor  Oyebanji, who appreciated the Minister for his visit, said the inspection was a testament to the fact that President Tinubu-led federal government was committed to the development of sub-national.

Emphasizing the significance of accessible and well-maintained roads in facilitating transportation, commerce, and the overall socio-economic progress of the state, the Governor expressed his gratitude to the Federal Government for its continued support in addressing the infrastructure challenges confronting the state.

He assured that his administration would continue to collaborate with the Federal Government to ensure that federal roads are brought to satisfactory standards that will enhance the quality of life for the citizens.

“Well, this speaks to alignment of vision between the state and the Federal Government, like the Minister said, it is one government and we believe in the development of our people. This is in response to a request from Ekiti people to come and look at the state of things here it’s so exciting and I must commend His Excellency for this swift response, which shows the level of commitment of Asiwaju’s administration to the development of sub-national”. The Governor said.

It is recall that the Minister’s visit was sequel to the two working visits by the Governor to the Ministry of Works in Abuja on account of federal roads in the state.

