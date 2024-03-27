Kogi governor applauds rescue of  kidnapped persons

Kogi governor applauds rescue of  kidnapped persons

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 10:12 am


Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has applauded security agencies in the state for their efforts in the rescue of 43 bus passengers who were abducted outside Kogi state but rescued by security agencies in the state.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Ismail Isah, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

“Ododo welcomes the news of the release of the abducted bus passengers in Okehi Local Government Area and called for sustained collaboration between security agencies and local communities to improve intelligence gathering and prevent crime and criminality in all parts of the state.

“The Governor commends the caretaker chairman of Okehi Local Government Area, Mr Amoka Eneji, the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Professional Hunters, Ebira Local Hunters Group and other security agencies for their intervention that led to the rescue of the 43 bus passengers who were abducted outside the state.

“Ododo also commends the response of security agencies to the robbery incidence in the Felele area of Lokoja and called for more urgency in addressing cases of insecurity in any part of the state.

The statement added that the governor reassured the people of the state that his administration would not relent in his efforts in deploying maximum resources to ensure that all communities in the state remain unsafe for criminal elements.

 

