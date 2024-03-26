IBEDC Partners SIPTEO to Crack Down on Energy Theft, Prosecutes Two in Osun

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 3:28 pm


Ibadan, Nigeria – March 25, 2024 – The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc, is intensifying its campaign against energy theft within its network area. In collaboration with the Federal Government Special Investigation and Prosecution Task Force on Electricity Offences (SIPTEO), IBEDC is actively pursuing investigations and legal actions against individuals and businesses involved in energy theft.

According to a statement signed by Mr. Johnson Tinuoye, the Chief Key Accounts Officer of the company, IBEDC has identified and recorded over 1,459 cases of energy theft between January and February 2024. These cases include various offenses such as meter bypass and illegal meter tampering, resulting in significant financial losses amounting to hundreds of millions of naira for the company.

The escalating figures have prompted a strategic partnership with the Special Investigation and Prosecution Task Force on Electricity Offences, a federal government agency dedicated to expediting the investigation and prosecution of offenders within IBEDC’s franchise.

Mr. Tinuoye emphasized that under the Electricity Act, energy theft is now recognized as a criminal offense, carrying severe penalties including imprisonment. In the same vein in Osun region, two individuals were apprehended for stealing energy through meter bypass and illegal connections. Their cases have been formally charged in court for prosecution.

“We want to send a clear message to our customers that energy theft will not be tolerated. Our collaboration with the Federal Government Special Investigation and Prosecution Task Force on Electricity Offences underscores our commitment to ensuring a fair and just electricity distribution system. Energy theft not only undermines the integrity of our operations but also deprives IBEDC of the revenue necessary to provide quality services to our customers.” Mr. Tinuoye stated.

IBEDC urges customers to refrain from engaging in any form of energy theft, emphasizing that the consequences can be severe, as there is no room for negotiation with the SIPTEO Task Force team which is actively patrolling and investigating instances of energy theft for prosecution.

For more information or to report instances of energy theft, customers are encouraged to contact the customer care line at 07001239999 or visit the company’s website www.ibedc.com

