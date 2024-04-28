VP Shettima Urges Leaders To Entrench Unity Despite Nigeria’s Cultural Diversity

Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasized the importance of service to humanity and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, urging political leaders to project the beauty of the nation’s cultural diversity.

He on Saturday spoke as a Special Guest of Honour during the conferment of the chieftaincy title of Asiwaju of Ijebuland on industrialist and philanthropist, Dr. Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa, at the ceremony held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Senator Shettima conveyed greetings from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the new Asiwaju as “a worthy son of the soil, a leader committed to entrenching peaceful coexistence across the length and breadth of the nation.”

Celebrating the new Asiwaju of Ijebuland, the VP said, “The event we are all gathered here to witness is not just one that celebrates the intertwining between leadership and culture but indeed the essence of humanity which is service.

“As beautiful as we all look in the various attires we are putting on, so is the beauty in our diversity, so is the beauty of our heritage, so is the beauty of our cultures which bellies in our age-long tradition.”

The Vice President called on Dr. Adegunwa to see his new role as “a call to service, a reminder that what we owe this country is a sacrifice for love, tolerance and total dedication.”

Recounting Adegunwa’s inspiring story of success, the Vice President noted that “the story of Baba is successful yet very motivational; that for every man that strives to succeed there is no way the doors would not be open.

“On our part, we shall continue to partner with well-meaning Nigerians to ensure that for everyone that sacrifices and strives to succeed despite the challenges we face as a nation, we shall leave no stone unturned in giving them all the support.

“I wish Dr Adegunwa a most meritorious and legacy-filled chieftaincy. May your era bring bountiful peace, love, and progress to this beautiful land. Thank you and God bless,” he added.

In his remarks, Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, congratulated Dr. Adegunwa, recounting his journey from a small photo studio to investments in banking, real estate, agriculture, and education.

“Today, Baba Dr. Adegunwa is installed with the distinguished title of the Asiwaju of Ijebuland. I am confident that the new Asiwaju will bring his wealth of experience and personal attributes, courage and philanthropy to discharge his new role admirably to the Ijebu people,” Abiodun said.

The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayọde Adetọna II, who conferred the chieftaincy title, spoke through his Chief of Staff, commending Dr. Adegunwa and his wife for distinguishing themselves in character, their fields of endeavour, and contributions to the community’s economic well-being.

Oba Adetona, who has been on the throne for 64 years, said the palace had observed the Adegunwas with “joy and pride as they exhibited uncanny and unblemished sagacity, honesty and integrity and uncommon development in Ijebuland.”

Notable dignitaries at the event included former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa; Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former Ogun Governors Segun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel, as well as former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, among others