Re: How Ganduje hired fake NGO to rate Kano low in an attempt to cover his wasted 8 years e

By Edwin Olofu

I read with shock and consternation, an article written by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, spokesperson to Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf titled: “How Ganduje Hired Fake NGO to Rate Kano Low in an Attempt to Cover his Wasted 8 Years,” published in some online newspaper platforms. From all indications, the said article was supposed to serve as a reply to a story titled: “Kano worst governed, least performing state in Nigeria – Report,” written by Taofeek Lawal and published in Tribune online on April 23, 2024.

I sourced for that story; and after carefully going through it, I align myself, one hundred per cent, to the verdict of the report by the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (CEDEHUR), which correctly portrayed Kano State as the most poorly governed and underperforming state in the nation since the inception of the new administration on May 29, 2023.

According to Ambassador Adebayo Lion Ogorry, who spoke on behalf of the Centre, during a Press Conference in Abuja covered by the Tribune reporter, Kano ranks bottom for good governance, as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration has rather focused on political structures to the detriment of the people. Adebayo said: “Kano is one of the states whose governor has gotten it wrong on several fronts. From available statistics, the state is enmeshed in a series of political activities that have affected governance considerably.”

He added that: “From interviews conducted with stakeholders in the state, it was gathered that the state governor is bereft of ideas on tackling the state’s socio-economic issues. It was also gathered that his choice of political appointees was hinged on political considerations and not based on experience and capacity. There was also evidence of gross abuse of office evident in the political persecution of perceived political opponents through irrational decisions that have boomeranged and affected the progress of the state. Available reports also indicated an astronomical lack of transparency and accountability in utilising state resources. The state governor was observed to have neglected governance in pursuit of political vendetta. The Governor of Kano State has allowed governance in the state to take a worrisome turn, thereby affecting sustainable growth and development substantially. From available reports, he appears to be a misfit who cannot think critically towards addressing the socio-economic issues in the state.”

Even as I make it clear that the National Chairman of the All Progressives and Congress (APC), and immediate-past Governor of Kano state, His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has never met with members and officials of CEDEHUR or their representatives for any reason whatsoever, their findings and report aptly captured the situation of governance in Kano under the watch of Governor Yusuf.

Indeed, it is common knowledge that Governor Yusuf is not in charge of the affairs of the state. The information available to me indicated all political appointments, including members of his cabinet were done by his political godfather, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso. His part is only to say “yes sir” to every decision that concerns governance in the state even when it is against his own will. The greater percentage of members of Governor Yusuf’s cabinet is directly answerable to the Supreme Commander of the Kwankwassiyya Movement (a political cult) that serves the interest and robs the ego of only one man to the detriment of the welfare and wellbeing of the good people of Kano state.

It will be a complete waste of time to enumerate the uncommon achievements of Dr. Ganduje as Kano state Governor for eight years. The records are there and discernable Nigerians have continued to appreciate Dr. Ganduje’s giant strides in Kano, even though the current administration of Governor Yusuf is investing time and huge resources to rubbish the Ganduje legacies in Kano.

However, the good people of Kano state and Nigerians are not blind. They are seeing the events as they unfold. Posterity will surely give the final judgement; and must surely vindicate Dr. Ganduje from all political onslaught being launched against him by Governor Yusuf, his political godfather and their foot soldiers.

Finally, it is in the best interest of Governor Yusuf to liberate himself from the strong grip of political slavery, stand firm on his feet and give the good people of Kano state the kind of leadership and democratic dividends they deserve. He should know that time is of the essence. It is almost one year since he collected the baton of leadership from Dr. Ganduje with almost nothing to show for it. Governor Yusuf should make haste while the sun shines. His failures of today will surely be his regrets of tomorrow. May God give him the wisdom to differentiate between trivialities and serious business of governance.

Edwin Olofu is Chief Press Secretary to APC National Chairman Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje