Edo 2024: All not well with PDP, Asue Ighodalo not the way forward – Orbih

By Jethro Ibileke

The national vice chairman (south-south) of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, has said that all is not well with the Edo state chapter of the party.

Orbih stated this on Saturday at his country home in Ogbona, Etsako Central local government area of the state at a meeting of leaders of Legacy Group of the party in Edo north and other stakeholders.

The national leader of the party who announced his rejection of his membership of the PDP campaign council for the 21 September governorship election in the state, insisted that the party’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo is not the way forward for the party and the state.

According to him, the current PDP led by Governor Godwin Obaseki and his ‘chosen’ candidate, Asue Ighodalo cannot lead Edo.

He added that the Legacy Group faction of the party will vote for any candidate who would represent the good people of the state.

He said: “I am not part and parcel of PDP campaign council. In 2020, we came out in Edo North supporting the election and re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki. I, Chief Dan Orbih worked with Governor Obaseki to deliver him.

“People asked me questions: where are we today, what is the way forward? Today, I can boldly tell you the issue before us is what is the way forward. Let me tell you, all is not well with Edo State PDP.

“As we prepare and move forward for the upcoming election, we will do all we can to let Edo people know that this election is about Edo and the future of Edo.

“Let me send a powerful message to PDP, we the Edo PDP can tell you that it is not well with Edo PDP. I hereby denounce my membership as a member of PDP Edo campaign council. Obaseki and his chosen candidate, Asue Ighodalo is not the way forward.”

He noted that members of the Legacy Group who are the foundation of PDP are anchored on unity, fairness, justice and equity.