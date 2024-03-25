Edo CJ reviews Philip Shaibu’s impeachment probe panel

Monday, March 25, 2024 6:23 pm


By Jethro Ibileke

The Chief Judge of Edo, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has reviewed the constituted seven-man panel to investigate the allegations of impeachment levelled on the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, by the State House of Assembly.

The Chief Registrar of the State High Court, in Benin, Barr. B. O. Osawaru, had last Friday announced the constitution of the panel by the Chief Judge, to be headed by retired Justice S. A. Omonua.

Osawaru however announced a review of members of the panel in a statement Monday morning.

While the duo of Prof. Boniface Omomion and Prof. Violet Aigbokhaevo were de-listed from the membership, Barr. President Aigbokhian and Barr. (Mrs.) Mariam Erakhoba Ilavbare is drafted in as new members.

According to the statement, Justice S. A. Omonua (retired), still stands as the chairman of the panel.

Other members are Prof. (Mrs.) Theresa Akpoghome, Mr. Oghogho Ayodele Oviasu, Surv. Dr. Andrew Oliha, Mr. Idris Abdulkareen, Barr. President Aigbokhian and Barr. (Mrs.) Mariam Erakhoba Ilavbare.

The statement noted that the constitution of the Committee was in line with section 188(5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Recall that the House had mandated the Chief Judge to set up the committee to investigate allegations of gross misconduct brought against Shaibu.

The Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Charity Aiguobarueghian who moved the motion for the impeachment proceeding, had on Wednesday, 6 March, during plenary, cited perjury and disclosure of government secrets by the embattled Deputy Governor.

 

