Anioma Cultural Festival Mourns Asagba and Omu

Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

The Organization for the Advancement of Anioma Culture (OFAAC) which has fashioned a modern pathway for the people through the annual Anioma Cultural Festival has announced the cancellation of this year’s edition.

The President of OFAAC, Arc Kester Ifeadi, said: “It has become inevitable and we hereby announce the cancellation of the annual Anioma Cultural Festival for 2024 as a mark of honour and respect for the departed Anioma leaders who in their lifetime supported the objectives of OFAAC in every sense. Our condolences to the people of Asaba, Okpanam and the entire Anioma nation for the great loss.”

In the words of Arc Ifeadi, “The annual Anioma Cultural Festival which holds every Easter Monday has seen the best display of the people’s culture through dances, wrestling, flute competition, arts and crafts, cuisine etc. Easter Monday has become Anioma day and a time for our people to showcase to the world our rich and exciting culture.”

Formed in 2004, OFAAC has over the years metamorphosed into becoming the cultural umbrella body of Anioma people, uniting the nine local governments of Delta North through her activities.

The trailblazing OFAAC has promoted the culture and story of Anioma people through her annual lectures and Anioma Essence Magazine. The organization over the years has supported her members through the micro credits and health insurance scheme, two exercises that positively impacted on her members in the nine local government areas of Delta North. The Royal Fathers, stakeholders, sponsors, and the Delta State Government, our sons and daughters have over the years shown utmost belief in the OFAAC dream.

The recently deceased Asagba of Asaba Obi Prof Chike Edozien, and Omu Anioma, Omu Martha Dunkwu, rendered crucial support in their lifetimes. The Asagba always attended all the OFAAC festivals until recently when he could not because of old age, but he ensured that his First Class chiefs always represented him.

According to OFAAC President Kester Ifeadi, “His palace was always open to the organization for advice on how to continue with the message of Anioma unity.”

The personable Ifeadi added: “Worthy of mention also is the contribution of the late Omu Anioma, Omu Martha Dunkwu, she was a great supporter of OFAAC until she went to be with her ancestors. The Trustees, Directors and members of OFAAC fully recognize the unflinching support and encouragement of these departed leaders over the years to the organization for which we are most grateful. At this period when the Asagba’s burial rites of passage are still on, it will be most insensitive and lack of honour to hold the annual cultural festival in His Kingdom when we are still mourning.”

Ifeadi revealed that the support for the year’s festival was top notch until the departures, as he stated: “We want to note that even before now, the Delta State Government, Seamans, Delta Capital Development Agency, and Aniocha South Local Government have all thrown their weight towards this year’s festival. Regrettably as the cancellation has become inevitable, the decision was a collective one with our stakeholders as a mark of honour for our departed leaders. We want to thank all the Stakeholders and our sponsors over the years. We thank the Delta State Government, Delta Capital Territory Development Agency, Grand Oak – makers of Seaman Aromatic Schnapps -, Aniocha South Local Government etc. and all our other sponsors and stakeholders.”

The joy is that the esteemed Anioma Cultural Festival will come back bigger and stronger in 2025.