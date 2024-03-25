Alliance Hospital CEO Chris Otabor Bags ICA Fellowship Award

Monday, March 25, 2024 6:08 pm


Alliance Hospital CEO Chris Otabor (centre) being conferred with ICA Fellowship Award

Renowned health expert and administrator, Dr Christopher Otabor, has been conferred with a fellowship award by the Institute of Corporate Administration, ICA.

The award, which was formally conferred on him at the Institute’s 2024 Strategy and Kick-Off Conference, is in recognition of his outstanding dedication and commitment to health care services in the country.

“This is in recognition and appreciation of your dedication and commitment beyond the call to duty, public spiritedness, upwardly mobile and visionary approach to administrative matters as an outstanding professional in the health sector. This offer qualifies you as a senior member of the Institute and entitles you to append the designatory letters, FCAI, after your name,” his confirment notice read in part.

Dr Otabor, the Chief Medical Director, Alliance Hospital in Abuja, is an outstanding Orthopaedic Surgeon, whose immense contribution to the specialized medical practice, has been instrumental not only in reducing medical tourism in Nigeria but also saved the country of billions in foreign exchange.

A Pastor and renowned philanthropist, Dr. Otabor’s distinguished contribution in public health administration has also seen him volunteering free services to hundreds of patients who, otherwise, would not have been able to access treatment, let alone the quality services obtainable at his medical facility that boasts of state of the art equipment.

