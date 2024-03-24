Rose Oranye

Anambra State Commissioner for Information has called on members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations(NIPR) to partner with the state in encouraging healthy competition in community development among well-to-do South East personalities in the spirit of Akulueuno.

Delivering a speech on behalf of the Governor at the 2024 Annual General Meeting(AGM) of Anambra State Chapter of NIPR, with the theme, ‘Akulueuno: Public Relations as a Strategic Driver of Economic and Social Growth in South East Nigeria’, held on Friday, at Hilton Leisure Resort & Hotel, Awka, Nwosu stated that the buy-in from the great numbers of captains of industries of Anambra origin scattered all over Nigeria and the world will instantly project the state in line with the plan of enacting the Dubai-Taiwan miracle on African soil.

He observed that the wealth, energy and knowledge available in Anambra do not exist in any other place in Africa, adding that the Akulueuno spirit should fire up wealthy public-spirited individuals to build up their local communities.

According to him, billionaires in the state should emulate the late Chief Anthony Enukeme of Neni, who single-handedly built roads, hospitals, schools, among others in his community.

“The baton has of course been passed to other billionaires to enhance the Akulueuno think home revolution launched by Governor Soludo. A healthy competition is needed amongst the communities of the South East towards the development the homeland. No community can be said to be lacking business moguls of high net worth. If the communities are built up this way, Anambra State and the South East as a whole would turn from being a departure lounge to a destination point. This way, the liveable and prosperous homeland pronounced by Governor Soludo will instantly become a reality before our very eyes”, Nwosu said.

Giving a lecture on ‘Akulueuno: Public Relations as Driver of Economic and Social Growth in Ala Igbo, Nigeria’, the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Osita Izunaso noted that the Igbo concept of Akulueuno is a strategic thought or direction to Ndị Igbo to move their energies and wealth to develop their land.

He identified insecurity, lack of political will and dwindling language and culture as part of impediments to Akulueuno and urged the public relations practitioners and other professionals to take up the task of getting Ndị Igbo to spearhead the development of their homeland.