Uzodimma dissolves Boards of Government Parastatals, Agencies, Commissions, others

Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the dissolution of all the Boards of Government Parastatals, Agencies, Extra- ministerial Departments and Commissions in Imo State.

Also approved is the dissolution of the Development Centre Coordinators in the State.

The dissolution is effective today, March 21, 2024.

The heads of the affected offices in focus are directed to hand over immediately to the most senior persons, including all government property in their possession.

Governor Uzodimma further thanked them for their contributions in the areas they served the State and wished them well in their future endeavours.