Bullion Records Sensational Artiste , GyC, Storms Calabar to Honour Mother’s Birthday in Style

By Ibrahim Kegbegbe

In a heartwarming display of gratitude and familial love, GyC, the newly signed sensational artiste under Bullion Records, orchestrated a memorable surprise for his mother, Mrs. Emem Joseph Jimmy, on the occasion of her birthday. The celebration, which took place in Atekong, Calabar, witnessed an entourage from Bullion Records joining GyC in honoring his beloved mother.

GyC, whose real name is Fortune Kingsley Ukeme, is a multifaceted talent known for his prowess as a singer, songwriter, actor, and music producer. Hailing from Calabar, Nigeria. GyC embarked on his professional journey in 2002, garnering acclaim and accolades along the way. His musical prowess was recognized with consecutive wins as the FME Singer and Producer of the Year in 2013/2014.

While being interviewed by our correspond, GyC said he had given his mother a surprise visit to celebrate her and to also receive her blessings on his new records deal with the Bullion Records.

GyC who has vowed to take music to the next level, said apart from entertaining the people, he wants to use music to impact knowledge.

Expressing his gratitude and admiration for his mother’s unwavering support throughout his career, GyC remarked, “Mummy, I am grateful today that you are alive to witness my fortune and I am happy that you have been celebrated in sound health.” He emphasized the pivotal role his mother played in shaping his musical endeavors, underscoring her prayers as instrumental in his success.

The celebration not only marked a personal milestone for GyC and his family but also heralded a new chapter in his professional journey with Bullion Records. Reflecting on his signing with the esteemed record label, GyC expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, affirming, “Success is not just about talent; it is about finding the right team. Today, I found mine with Bullion Records.”

Elegbede Femi Ajibola, the Managing Director of Bullion Records, echoed GyC’s sentiments, expressing delight at joining the festivities and extending well wishes to Mrs. Emem Joseph Jimmy. “Ma’am, I wish you a long life and prosperity with godly wisdom in sound health,” he conveyed warmly.

GyC’s commitment to using music as a tool for both entertainment and enlightenment resonates deeply with his aspirations to impact knowledge through his artistry. His annual carnival in Ikeja, where renowned superstars participate, exemplifies his dedication to giving back to the community and fostering a spirit of inclusivity.

As GyC embarks on this new chapter with Bullion Records, his fans eagerly anticipate the soul-stirring music that is sure to emanate from this collaboration. With his boundless talent, infectious energy, and the backing of a supportive team, GyC is poised to ascend to greater heights, solidifying his position as a luminary in the African music scene.