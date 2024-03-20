We Can Grow Our Food; Everyone Should Grow Something- Oluremi Tinubu

We Can Grow Our Food; Everyone Should Grow Something- Oluremi Tinubu

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 4:34 pm


L-R: UN Deputy Secretary General is Amina Mohammed, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu,CON and the Resident Coordinator of the UN in Nigeria Mohammed Mustapha Malik Fall after a courtesy visit by the UN team to the First Lady’s office at the State House Abuja on Wednesday 20th March


L-R: UN Deputy Secretary-General is Amina Mohammed, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu,CON and the Resident Coordinator of the UN in Nigeria Mohammed Mustapha Malik Fall after a courtesy visit by the UN team to the First Lady’s office at the State House Abuja on Wednesday 20th March

 

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu has reiterated the call to Nigerians to get more involved in Agricultural production.

She was speaking when she received the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed in her office at the State House, Abuja.

The First Lady noted that the various interventions of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI especially in the areas of Agriculture, Empowerment, Education, Health and Social Welfare are to complement the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“The President has made the right decisions. These decisions will help us build a Nigeria that is more respected. We should be more accountable as a people as regards our resources”.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu said there is a need to inspire the youth to think appropriately about the nation.

“We have to inspire them to think Nigeria first before any State”.

She explained that this necessitated her, through the Renewed Hope Initiative,RHI organize the #ONE NIGERIA/Unity Fabric.

“Youth between 15 years to 25 years will design the fabric depicting Nigeria and not just their State or tribe. The prize money is huge”.

On the Issue of IDP’s, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said the RHI has commenced the monthly Food Outreach Program to the IDP’s and Persons with Disabilities.

“I am not being deterred. I will continue to do all I can for the people”.

In her remarks earlier, the Deputy Secretary General of the UN Aisha Mohammed explained that the Organisation is looking forward to the country committing more funds to Youth, Women and Girls.

“We need your voice to what the UN is doing with women empowerment, girls, poverty alleviation, education and the rest”.

She expressed the readiness of the United Nations to partner with the renewed Hope Initiative, RHI an Initiative of the First Lady in these areas knowing that Senator Oluremi Tinubu is passionate about these areas.

The visit was also an opportunity to introduce the new Resident Coordinator of the UN in Nigeria, Mohamed Moustapha Malik Fall to the First Lady.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Dr Dele Alake and the marshals 52 mins ago

    Alake Unveils Mining Marshals to Secure Mining Sites
    President Tinubu received a delegation from Meta Platforms Incorporated, led by Sir Nick Clegg 1 hour ago

    President Tinubu to Meta: Nigeria Poised to Lead Africa in Digital Technology
    Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan speaks during a Panel Session titled “What are the Choices for Upstream Strategies? at the ongoing 2024 CERAWeek Conference in Houston, the United States on Tuesday. 2 hours ago

    How we’ll utilize our capture gas – NNPC Ltd
    peaking at the breaking of Ramadan fast on Wednesday in Abuja with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the leadership of the House 2 hours ago

    Exercise restraint in summoning heads of MDAs, Tinubu appeals to Legislators
    Regional President, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, MasterCard, Dr. Dimitrios Doris; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun OSiyemi; his counterpart for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Tunbosun Alake; Special Adviser to the Governor on Media & Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mrs. Ibilola Kasunmu, during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Thursday, 21 March 2024. 3 hours ago

    Lagos To Partner Mastercard on Technology
    Governor Biodun Oyebanji 4 hours ago

    Group hails Oyebanji’s development strides despite low federal allocation
    Edo CP Funsho Adegboye 6 hours ago

    Edo: How security operatives rescued 20 kidnapped victims, combing bush for 21 others 
    The Anambra Builders 7 hours ago

    Anambra Builders Mark Annual Week