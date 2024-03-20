Kano govt,  Media Trust Group Plan North-West Security Meeting 

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 2:15 pm


Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf and Governor Yusuf during the visit to Kano Government House on Tuesday

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Government has agreed to partner with Media Trust Group (MTG) – publishers of the Daily Trust titles, Aminiya, Trust TV, Trust Radio, Digital Trust and Teen Trust on Northwest regional security conference and other developmental strides.

The agreement was reached when the Chairman/Founder, Media Trust Group, Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf visited Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State at the Government House on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the spokesperson to the Governor,   Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, indicated that the chairman of Media Trust visited Kano to intimate the Governor on a plans to organise a security conference for the seven Northwestern states, strengthen the existing ties with the company among other issues.

While responding, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf said he is in total agreement with Media Trust on finding actionable solutions to the insecurity bedeviling the region.

“This initiative is timely, we are ready to provide all the necessary logistics and moral support to ensure a hitches-free conference devoid of any politics, ethnic or religious sentiments,” he said.

The Governor also said Kano is ready to host the conference considering its strategic location geographically and otherwise.

 

 

